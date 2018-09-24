Pulse.com.gh logo
Ras Kuuku & Kofi Kinaata hit the studio for “Wo” remix


Ras Kuuku & Kofi Kinaata hit the studio for "Wo" remix

The multiple award-winning artistes were spotted in the studio last week, working on the remix of the 2017 hit song “Wo”.

Ras Kuuku &amp; Kofi Kinaata hit the studio for “Wo” remix play

Ras Kuuku & Kofi Kinaata hit the studio for “Wo” remix

Reggae/Dancehall star Ras Kuuku has been spotted in the studio with Samini’s High Grade Family label former artiste Kofi Kinaata.

The multiple award-winning artistes were spotted in the studio last week, working on the remix of the 2017 hit song “Wo”.

Ras Kuuku, who is currently with Sabaman Entertainment, shared the news via Twitter Monday, September 24, adding that fans should expect the song soon.

Tinny and Ras Kuuku link up for new single "Valley of Death"

The “Puom Anthem” hitmaker shared a photo with the prolific songwriter with the caption: “Bless up Kofi @KinaataGh for the wicked verse on the Wo RMX. Soon drop Family”.

 

“Wo” was released in December 2017 and has since dominated several charts for months.

Produced by KeysOnit, the song comes with a classic music video directed by SOBA.

 

David Mawuli

David Mawuli Associate Editor - Entertainment Showbiz journalist, music analyst and consumer.

