Sally M and Seven Kizs set to drop new single 'Wonkoaa'

The track promises to bring an irresistible blend of soulful vocals and vibrant Afrobeat rhythms. Produced by Thubani Music, a renowned music producer based in Kumasi, “Wonkoaa” is expected to showcase the unique chemistry between Sally M and Seven Kizs.

Sally M, known for her hits like “Attention” and “Makoma”, will join forces with Seven Kizs, who recently took the Afrobeat scene by storm with viral tracks like “Picture” and “Move”. Together, they aim to deliver a song that resonates with audiences both in Ghana and beyond.