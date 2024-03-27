"They just turned the lights off at Tema General Hospital right now ... if we don't get light in few minutes, the probability that we might lose a lot of babies is high," the nurse said in the video that has caught the attention of the award-winning Ghanaian rapper.

The video has since sparked outrage among concerned social media users who have been calling out the authorities to do better whilst sympathizing with the innocent babies in the 'dumsor' predicament.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sarkodie shared the video on his Instagram story and expressed his disappointment over the situation, blaming it on misplaced priorities by the country. "The Impact when we misplace priorities. we pray for these innocent babies" he wrote.

Sarkodie speaks on Dumsor threatening lives of babies at Tema General Hospital Pulse Ghana

Over the past few months, Ghanaians have been faced with an erratic power supply. Accordingly, many Ghanaians, including the Public Utility Regulatory Commission (PURC) have asked the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to publish a load-shedding timetable.

However, the Energy Minister, Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh, has dismissed the request. He says the demand for a load-shedding timetable is equivalent to wishing evil for the country.

“Let those who want the timetable bring it. I don't know of any timetable because the ECG has said it is not necessary. Why would someone just wish evil for the country?” he asked.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh stated that the government is actively pursuing power restoration efforts. "I have assured you that we are committed to addressing this issue, and it's not an instant fix. It's a gradual process," he emphasized.

Dr. Opoku Prempeh acknowledged the significant challenge posed by recent power outages in the country but expressed confidence that the current administration, led by President Akufo-Addo, is handling it more effectively than the previous administration under John Mahama.