Sista Afia to hold "Queen Solomon" album concert on December 1

Sista Afia will be hosting a mega concert at the WestHills Mall on December 1 to unveil "Queen Solomon" to fans.

Female singer Sista Afia is finally set to release her maiden album on December 1, 2018.

After dedicating close to 2 years to compile songs on the album, the "Slay Queen" hitmaker believes the time to make songs from the album public.

She will be hosting a mega concert at the WestHills Mall on December 1 to unveil "Queen Solomon" to fans.

Sista Afia didn't give many details about artistes expected to be on the album but it is of no doubt that she is the only female musician who has worked with all the top musicians in Ghana.

From our guess, the album will have songs with Sarkodie, Bisa Kdei, Shatta Wale, Medikal, Kofi Kinaata, etc.

Factually speaking, Sista Afia has worked so hard this year, entertaining and playing major shows in and outside Ghana and other rural areas in the country.

Her concert on December 1st will be one of the biggest in the history of Ghanaian entertainment since the anticipation from social media users has begun already.

Sista Afia has promised to release more details about the album, launch and concert to the public very soon.

