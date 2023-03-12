ADVERTISEMENT
South African rapper, Costa Titch slumps, dies on stage

Reymond Awusei Johnson

In an unfortunate end to an energetic music concert, South African rapper and songwriter Costa Titch collapsed and died at the Ultra South Africa music festival in Johannesburg.

Costa Titch

The 27-year-old was performing one of his songs when he collapsed on stage. Later, he regained stamina, stood up, and continued his performance, only to collapse again and die.

The cause of his death is currently unknown.

Costa Tsobanoglou, better known as Costa Titch, reportedly had a history of epilepsy, a condition that affects the brain and causes seizures.

Tributes have since poured in on social media, with EFF leader Julius Malema tweeting the late rapper’s name followed by broken heart emojis.

He was a rising artist from Mbombela, in Mpumalanga. His most successful single, “Big Flexa”, has received over 45 million views on YouTube, and a remix featuring US artist Akon was recently released.

