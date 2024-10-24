Up & Running: Stonebwoy releases 6th studio album at star-studded listening party

The star-studded event brought together notable Ghanaian personalities, including former Shatta Wale manager Bullgod, actress Nadia Buari, TV icon Nana Ama McBrown, rapper Kwaw Kese, and musician D-Black. Stonebwoy’s wife, Dr. Louisa Satekla, also made an appearance to support her husband.

In a viral clip from the event, celebrities such as Efya and Nana Ama McBrown were seen celebrating on stage with champagne as Stonebwoy performed his song "Shine" from the new album.

ADVERTISEMENT

Up & Running features 13 tracks, including popular hits like "Jejereje," "Ekelebe," and "Overlord." Fans and attendees left the event held at the Alora Beach Resort, Laboma Beach, in Accra on Wednesday, 23rd October 2024 excited about the potential success of Stonebwoy’s latest musical project.

Stonebwoy's latest album, Up & Running, adds to his impressive discography, which includes several acclaimed albums that have shaped his career in the Reggae/Dancehall scene. These albums include:

Grade #1 (2012): Stonebwoy's debut album, which introduced his unique sound and lyrical prowess.

(2012): Stonebwoy's debut album, which introduced his unique sound and lyrical prowess. Necessary Evil (2014): This album brought Stonebwoy into the spotlight, featuring hits that earned him widespread recognition and critical acclaim.

(2014): This album brought Stonebwoy into the spotlight, featuring hits that earned him widespread recognition and critical acclaim. Epistles of Mama (2017): Dedicated to his late mother, this album showcased Stonebwoy's versatility, blending Reggae, Dancehall, and Afrobeats influences.

(2017): Dedicated to his late mother, this album showcased Stonebwoy's versatility, blending Reggae, Dancehall, and Afrobeats influences. Anloga Junction (2020): A groundbreaking album that cemented Stonebwoy’s status as a global icon, featuring collaborations with international stars like Keri Hilson and Alicai Harley.

With Up & Running (2024), Stonebwoy continues to evolve his sound and solidify his legacy as one of Africa’s most influential music artists.