Everything you need to know about Sarkodie’s “Biibi Ba” challenge and collabo with youngsters

The hashtag #BiibiBaChallenge has been trending on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for the past few days.

Several freestyle videos from rising rappers flooded social media platforms with the hashtag. Many went viral and applause came from all corners of the rap fraternity.

Despite the massive trends, some music fans are still wondering what exactly the ‘fuss’ and hype is about.

For those of you who are still lost about the whole challenge and collaboration, here are a few quick things to know.

On Wednesday, September 19, Sarkodie shared a video of an unreleased song, titled “Biibi Ba”, and gave his fans the chance to mention, in his comment session, some ‘dope rappers to kill the beat’.

“Got this song ... Title “Biibi Ba” hook laid by me but wanna give it out to dope Mcees To kill it .... who y’all recommend?? Beat by @fortunedane” he tweeted.

Initially, he wanted to feature a few rappers, but he ended up selecting 10 risings stars.

They are Toy Boi, Tulenkey, Kofi Mole, CJ Biggerman, Amerado, Yeyo, 2 Fyngers, Lyrical Joe LJ, OB’kay and Frequency.

The 10 youngsters did freestyle videos to prove their worth. They got retweets from Sarkodie.

Then, on Sunday, September 13, the 10 rappers stormed Sarkodie’s house to record their verses on “Biibi Ba”.

Before the recording, they were spotted having a freestyle session with the BET Award-winning rapper.

Amerado dropped these bars;

O’Bkay also got some hot bars;

They took group pictures which Sarkodie tweeted.

The SarkCess Music record label owner is yet to announce the release date. There’s a huge anticipation online and this might set a new record.

This is not the first time Sarkodie has opened his doors to young rappers.

In 2016, he brought together hot new rappers; TeePhlow, Medikal, Strongman, Koo Ntakra, Donzy and Pappy Kojo on a hit Hip-hop record, titled “Trumpet”.

Aside from that, he has been able to give numerous rising artistes their breakthrough singles.