The news of Muonagor's demise was confirmed by Morris Monye, a prominent social media commentator. Monye took to his official social media handle on Sunday to express his deep sorrow over the loss of the talented actor.
Nollywood loses veteran actor Amaechi Muonagor at 62
Renowned Nigerian actor Amaechi Muonagor has passed away at the age of 62
"Deeply heartbroken by the news of Amaechi Muonagor’s passing. He was a talented Nollywood actor whose presence on our screens was truly masterful,"
"We watched with concern as he battled health issues, offering whatever support we could to help him seek treatment in India. This tragic loss highlights the need for better healthcare in our country." Monye shared in his post.
Muonagor's death follows closely on the heels of another loss in the Nollywood community, with the passing of Mr. Ibu (John Okafor) on March 2, 2024.
Muonagor's sudden demise comes as a shock to many, especially after a recent viral video where he appealed for funds to undergo a kidney transplant.
Amaechi Muonagor was not only an accomplished actor but also a producer. In 2016, his outstanding performances earned him a nomination for the AMVCA 2017 Best Actor in a Comedy category, showcasing his talent and versatility in the entertainment industry.
