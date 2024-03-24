Nollywood loses veteran actor Amaechi Muonagor at 62

"Deeply heartbroken by the news of Amaechi Muonagor’s passing. He was a talented Nollywood actor whose presence on our screens was truly masterful,"

"We watched with concern as he battled health issues, offering whatever support we could to help him seek treatment in India. This tragic loss highlights the need for better healthcare in our country." Monye shared in his post.

ADVERTISEMENT

Muonagor's death follows closely on the heels of another loss in the Nollywood community, with the passing of Mr. Ibu (John Okafor) on March 2, 2024.

Muonagor's sudden demise comes as a shock to many, especially after a recent viral video where he appealed for funds to undergo a kidney transplant.