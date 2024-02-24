ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment

Okyeame Kwame, Prince David Osei named on Bawumia’s Tourism manifesto sub-committee

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has enlisted the expertise of renowned musician Okyeame Kwame and acclaimed actor Prince David Osei as members of the Tourism Manifesto Sub-Committee.

OK X PDO
OK X PDO

The sub-committee falls under the broader umbrella of tourism, arts, and culture and is chaired by Juliet Yaa Asantewaa Asante, the Executive Secretary of the National Film Authority (NFA), and Akwasi Agyemang, the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA).

Recommended articles

Other notable members include former Minister of Tourism, Arts, and Culture, Catherine Abelema Afeku, Dr. Ama Boafo-Arthur, Prof. Issahatu Adam, and Claudia Lumor, the founder of the Glitz Style Awards.

The composition of this sub-committee reflects a diverse range of expertise and experience within the realms of culture, tourism, and the arts.

This significant appointment was conveyed through an official statement signed by the Communications Director of the campaign team of Vice President Dr. Bawumia, who currently holds the flagbearer position for the NPP.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Following the announcement of the committee Chairperson for the 2024 Manifesto Committee, the flag bearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has appointed the complete membership of the Manifesto Committee for the 2024 general elections.

“The flag bearer looks forward to the collaboration of all stakeholders as we endeavor to achieve a historic victory in the 2024 Presidential and Parliamentary elections”.

Okyeame Kwame is known for his musical prowess and dedication to promoting Ghanaian culture and consistently used his art to celebrate the richness of Ghanaian heritage.

Known for his advocacy for the arts and commitment to using his platform for social impact, the team is poised to contribute to the development of strategic initiatives aimed at advancing Ghana's tourism, arts, and cultural sectors under the guidance of the appointed sub-committee members.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Hajia 4Reall

Hajia4reall goes off social media as court grants her permission to study English

Juliet Ibrahim

Crossing Borders: 8 most popular Ghanaian actors in Nollywood

Appietus

Leave Afrobeats for Nigerians, focus on Highlife - Appietus advises

Sarkodie

Top 10 African rappers the continent has ever seen