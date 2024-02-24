Okyeame Kwame, Prince David Osei named on Bawumia’s Tourism manifesto sub-committee

Other notable members include former Minister of Tourism, Arts, and Culture, Catherine Abelema Afeku, Dr. Ama Boafo-Arthur, Prof. Issahatu Adam, and Claudia Lumor, the founder of the Glitz Style Awards.

The composition of this sub-committee reflects a diverse range of expertise and experience within the realms of culture, tourism, and the arts.

This significant appointment was conveyed through an official statement signed by the Communications Director of the campaign team of Vice President Dr. Bawumia, who currently holds the flagbearer position for the NPP.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Following the announcement of the committee Chairperson for the 2024 Manifesto Committee, the flag bearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has appointed the complete membership of the Manifesto Committee for the 2024 general elections.

“The flag bearer looks forward to the collaboration of all stakeholders as we endeavor to achieve a historic victory in the 2024 Presidential and Parliamentary elections”.

Okyeame Kwame is known for his musical prowess and dedication to promoting Ghanaian culture and consistently used his art to celebrate the richness of Ghanaian heritage.