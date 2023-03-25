The gesture is in appreciation for the actor's support in promoting Shaxi hauling services.
Shatta Wale gifts actor Ras Nene a car
Ghanaian dancehall star, Shatta Wale has gifted Kumawood actor and YouTube influencer Ras Nene a new car.
Shatta Wale launched in December 2021 a new commercial ride system, Shaxi to reduce the unemployment rate among the youth.
The dancehall king hitmaker explained that even though he is the brain behind the business, it is also a business for all Ghanaians.
“Shaxi is for not just Shatta Wale and friends. It’s a Ghanaian project for Ghanaians. So let’s all embrace it and make it happen. Thank you for your support, and thank you to the entire team behind the Shaxi project, couldn’t have done this without you. #Shaxi Recreational vehicle. It’s time to ride.”
Kumawood actor Ras Nene represents Shaxi as the ambassador of the carriage service.
