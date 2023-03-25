ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment

Shatta Wale gifts actor Ras Nene a car

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Ghanaian dancehall star, Shatta Wale has gifted Kumawood actor and YouTube influencer Ras Nene a new car.

Shaxi
Shaxi

The gesture is in appreciation for the actor's support in promoting Shaxi hauling services.

Recommended articles

Shatta Wale launched in December 2021 a new commercial ride system, Shaxi to reduce the unemployment rate among the youth.

Shaxi X Ras Nene
Shaxi X Ras Nene Pulse Ghana
Shaxi GH
Shaxi GH Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

The dancehall king hitmaker explained that even though he is the brain behind the business, it is also a business for all Ghanaians.

“Shaxi is for not just Shatta Wale and friends. It’s a Ghanaian project for Ghanaians. So let’s all embrace it and make it happen. Thank you for your support, and thank you to the entire team behind the Shaxi project, couldn’t have done this without you. #Shaxi Recreational vehicle. It’s time to ride.”

Kumawood actor Ras Nene represents Shaxi as the ambassador of the carriage service.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Davido reportedly spends over ₦900 million on new Lamborghini [Gistreel]

Davido reportedly spends over ₦300 million on new Lamborghini

VGMA 24th Nominees

Charterhouse unveils 24th VGMA nominees

Newly married Victoria Lebene and Eugene Osafo-Nkansah

You’ll face God's wrath -Victoria Lebene invokes curses on Kobi Rana over infidelity claims

Burna Boy, Asake, Ayra Starr, Kizz Daniel

Burna Boy, Asake, Ayra Starr, Kizz Daniel nominated for 2023 VGMAs