Son of ace broadcaster KKD leads LGBTQ+ protest in London

KKD's son is seen at the forefront of the parade leading the march as he made clarion calls.

" just want to say to everybody new that is walking by, whether you are in support or pathetic, we are not only walking so that we can stick it to everyone. We are walking because we know we are fine. We are walking because we know we are divine. We are walking because we have rights. We are walking because we know that we are building, and we are not going to stop,"

He chanted that the fight for equal human rights and recognition of the LGBTQ+ community will continue unabated.

"What you are seeing today is going to continue happening. We will continue walking, we will continue marching, we will continue fighting. We will be on your airwaves, we will be on your TV screens. We are not going anywhere,"

Darkwah Kyei-Darkwah came out as gay in November 2017 in a publication by the digital magazine intomore.com.

Noting the difficulty in coming out as gay, the son of the celebrated Ghanaian broadcaster said he had gone past that stage and felt no need to conform to anyone's standards in terms of his sexuality.

He was featured on the website alongside other gay models with African backgrounds, discussing the issues they face as queer people of color.