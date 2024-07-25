ADVERTISEMENT
There's no light in Nigeria so I came to do fraud in Ghana - Prisoner opens up

Selorm Tali

A Kasoa-based Nigerian man, remanded in prison over the death of a prostitute he booked for her services, has opened up about the sad story that led to his incarceration.

The Nsawam prison inmate, originally from Edo State in Nigeria, relocated to Ghana to engage in 'Yahoo Yahoo' fraud. He explained that he chose Ghana because of its stable electricity supply compared to his home country.

In a self-confessed interview with Gh One TV, he said, "I came to Ghana to do Yahoo. They call it fraud, but my target was not to defraud Africans. I looked outside Africa." When the presenter asked why he did not do it in Nigeria, he replied, "Because we don't have steady light."

"The normal NEPA light, we don't have it steady," he explained. The inmate further detailed that his fraudulent activities eventually led to his imprisonment. He recounted having a misunderstanding with his boss, with whom he was engaging in fraudulent activities, which forced him to move into a hotel.

The prisoner said they fell out over sharing the proceeds from a successful online scam. "We were supposed to share it 40-60 per cent; my chairman was supposed to get 60 per cent and give me 40 per cent, but he insisted on giving me 30 per cent, so out of anger, I took the 30 per cent, my laptop with my things and moved out into a hotel."

Recounting what happened, he said, "So I took her in, and she only took Smirnoff; she said she had already drunk alcohol because it's her freedom day after settling her madam. In the morning, around 5 AM to 6 AM, I tried waking her up only to realise she had died."

"When I checked, I realised white foam was coming out of her, so I called the attention of the hotel staff, who also tried to resuscitate her by pouring water on her, but it didn't work. So the hotel owner was called, and he brought the police to arrest me," he said.

However, clemency has found the inmate, who has now been released under the Justice for All programme. This comes amid concerns that he has only appeared in court once since his arrest in 2019 and has been remanded in prison.

Hear more from him in the interview conducted by Murtala Inusah in the post below

