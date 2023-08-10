'Accra To London trip is not for broke people' - Wanderlust Ghana member says

Saka, also the CEO of Saka Homes, was part of a group of 12 enthusiastic tourists, including a woman, who successfully embarked on a remarkable 10,000-kilometer journey from Accra, Ghana, to London, UK.

This extraordinary journey commenced on July 23, 2023, and concluded on Sunday, August 6. The group embarked on an extensive route through various African nations, traversing countries such as Côte d'Ivoire, Mali, Senegal, Mauritania, and Morocco.

They then crossed the Mediterranean via ferry to Algeciras, Spain, and proceeded to Barcelona through Valencia, as reported by citinewsroom.com. Finally, their journey culminated in London after a well-planned route that took them through Monaco and France.

Saka disclosed that a substantial portion of their expenses was attributed to fueling and refueling their vehicles, an essential aspect of realizing their ambitious goal of making history through this unique expedition.