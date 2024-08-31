Yolo actor Drogba speaks as he receives divine healing at church after 4 years of illness

Accompanied by his sister, Drogba spoke about his struggle with Stiff Person Syndrome, a condition that has made it nearly impossible for him to sit in crowds or remain in public spaces for extended periods.

However, the situation had been different at the Friday Miracle Night service yesterday where he was able to do the things that hitherto, he couldn’t have done in the last four years.

"For the past four years, he hasn't been able to go out. Anytime he tries to go out, he has to wear a face mask because the moment he sees a crowd, he won't be able to walk. His head will start shaking, and he won't be able to walk.

"You'd have to hold him. But today is the first time in four years that he has been able to walk in a crowd," his sister recounted.

Drogba also disclosed that he is the first Ghanaian to be diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome and was in amazed of how his deteriorating condition had gotten better at the service.

"I find it very hard to walk in public, but I feel better today. The funny thing is nobody has stiff person syndrome in Ghana; I've been trying to reach out to people but to no avail."

Drogba has been open about his health challenges, revealing a multitude of concurrent conditions that have raised public concern.

He has been fighting a rare neurological disorder causing muscle rigidity and spasms, as well as a separate condition affecting coordination and balance.

Additionally, he has been dealing with chronic vision problems, tremors, and dizziness.