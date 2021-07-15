6 things you can buy with your bitcoins

But, what has happened that notably pushed the mainstream adoption of Bitcoin was the acceptance of BTC payments by many different businesses, including more prominent brands.

This process happened gradually over the years, but when Bitcoin entered its latest bull market phase, there was also a rise in the number of businesses that support BTC. So, today actually you can choose from a great range of goods and services that can be bought with your BTC.

Food and beverages

A single branch in Venezuela of Burger King accepts BTC among other cryptocurrencies, and it allowed the option to exchange BTC for traditional currencies in order to make purchases in the restaurant.

It is also expected to offer this option in over 40 locations across Venezuela. Otherwise, the famous franchise Pizza Hut in Venezuela accepts BTC since November 2020.

Another important brand is the North American restaurant delivery company Foodler which accepts BTC. In terms of beverages, you can buy yourself a coffee online on Bitcoincoffee.com. But if you like to purchase your coffee from Starbucks, you’ll be glad to know that it accepts BTC purchases from their mobile app.

Other cryptocurrencies

Otherwise, there is a great range of trading sites online where you can buy BTC, sell your funds, or exchange Bitcoin for other currencies, including altcoins. For example, a good option for beginners is the Bitcoin Prime app.

This trading platform is known for its state-of-the art AI-powered robot, which automatically trades for the users. Here you can earn up to 60% ROI on a daily basis. As this is an automated trading system, it is a good option for anyone with little experience in crypto trading, and they also offer high-quality guide to help you get a grasp of online trading.

Memberships

When it comes to memberships, there are platforms like Bloomberg that are famous for delivering up to date news, which you can subscribe to with your BTC. But, also, you can subscribe to online dating sites like OkCupid and become a premium member.

Products from e-Commerce platforms

You can purchase vintage and handmade items from the global famous E-commerce site, Etsy. Newegg is another popular online e-commerce platform that sells consumer electronics, office supplies, and computer products. Overstock is another e-commerce site that initially supported Bitcoin in 2014 and accepts BTC payments ever since.

Video games

There are a lot of different brands that accept BTC in exchange for video games and apps. One notable brand is Microsoft. In addition, Joltfun is a reputable online site that allows you to purchase some video games from famous gaming platforms like a Play Station, Xbox, Steam, and others. Lastly, GamesPlanet is a top brand that allows you to purchase directly with your BTC video games from their rich library that has a wide range of options available.

Travel

Initially, the travel industry was one of the first sectors that decided to accept BTC. Today there are quite a few airlines and hotels that accept BTC for travel accommodations. So, you can do everything from booking your flight, travel to space, to booking a hotel room.