The sad incident reportedly occurred under unclear circumstances at a lodge in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

According to Tuko.co.ke, David Mluli was found dead on Saturday, January 16, at room number 22 in Mbezi Garden, where he had gone to spend a good time with a woman identified as Neema Kibaya.

The lady has since been arrested in connection to his demise to help the police in the investigation.

The Citizen reported the Kinondoni regional police commander Ramadhan Kingai as having confirmed the incident, saying his outfit received a phone call from the Mbezi Garden's manager at 3 pm on the day of the incident.

“The police arrived at the area and found Mr. Mluli’s body along with a woman who identified herself as Neema Kibaya. Kibaya told the police of the love relationship she had with the deceased." the police boss is quoted as saying.

Tanzanian police officers took the deceased's body to Mwananyamala Hospital for a post-mortem to determine the cause of his untimely death, reports say.

Meanwhile, Ramadhan Kingai said that preliminary investigations have not revealed any foul play, and Mluli could have died a natural death.

“There were no direct physical signs that could have been noted as doubtful with exception of his underwears getting wet before he passed away,” he said.

About 36,826 Tanzanian Shilling, his national identification card and a Tecno mobile phone were found in the room hotel room where David Mluli had lodged with Neema Kibaya.

Last month, a 70-year-old chief was reportedly found dead a day after checking in at a hotel room with a 25-year-old lady who could not be found.

Eric Osei Ansere was the Krontihene of Akim Chia near Ofoase in the Eastern Region before his sad demise.

His widow and children were taken to St Joseph’s Hospital morgue where the second son identified the deceased body as that of his late father.

While police were investigating the matter, efforts were being made by the family for the release of the body for burial as the family is not enthused about the embarrassing manner in which the traditional ruler died, and the media publicity it got.