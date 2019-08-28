A video circulating online shows the beautiful woman dressed in her wedding gown being led to the aisle by her father.

However, unexpectedly, the lady stopped and knelt down to say sorry to her father, adding that she would not proceed with the marriage.

She then walked away without saying why she opted out of the marriage on the day her relationship with her groom was expected to be sealed officially.

Reports say both her family and that of the groom were left shocked as she walked away in anger without voicing out what upset her.

Blogger Tunde Ednut who shared the video wrote: “Meanwhile, at a wedding yesterday. Don’t know what happened really, but the bride apologized to her Dad and said she can’t go on with the wedding. This is sad.”

Watch the video below: