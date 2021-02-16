A report by MyNewsGh.com said the suspected armed robbers stormed the school on Sunday, February 14, 2020, with weapons to rob the students of valuable items including mobile phones, laptops and an undisclosed amount of money.

The news portal further reported the Assembly Member for Adankwame Electoral area, Paul Yeboah Asiamah as having said in an interview with Pure FM’s Osei Kwadwo that the bandits sexually molested some of the female students after their operation.

“Adankwame has recorded several robbery cases…robbers are really tormenting the lives of the people. It is difficult to go out after 7:pm and before 7:am due to insecurity in the community,” Mr. Yeboah lamented.

According to him, some of the students fled from the school for cover when the robbers invaded the campus, adding that the students have been traumatised as a result of the incident which he said is affecting teaching and learning in the school.

He however assured that measures have been put in place to beef up security in the school to ensure that both teachers students feel at ease.

School authorities have reportedly lodged an official complaint with the police but no arrest has been made yet.

In other news, the founder of the Alabaster International Ministry, Prophet Kofi Oduro has said that young ladies who have been overused to the extent that their breasts are sagging do not deserve any expensive dowry.

According to him, cash of GHS200 is enough to be shared among the family members of any such lady – GHS50 each for her father and mother and the family elders.

The Popular Ghanaian prophet added that he would not mind paying a dowry which consists of laptops, generators, and even a plot of land if the woman in question is a virgin that he will be the first man to break.

In a TikTok video circulating online, prophet Oduro is seen preaching to members of his congregation against sexual promiscuity when he made the controversial statement.

He is seen using his white handkerchief to demonstrate the flatness of the breast of the ladies he referred to as overused.

“If you are a virgin and no man has touched you before, I wouldn’t mind if even your family puts laptop, generators and a plot of land as part of the dowry. But if you are just 21 years old and have been so used by other men that your breasts are flat and sagging, you don’t merit it; GHS200 is sufficient to be shared among your father, mother and the family elder,” Prophet Kofi Oduro said during a sermon, attracting loud laughter from his congregants.

The video has been uploaded to social media and it has since gone viral and attracting a lot of reactions. A lot of people disagree with him though while others deem his statement as hilarious.