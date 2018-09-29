Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Filla >

Family of 9 wiped out by gunmen


Tragedy Family of 9 wiped out by gunmen

The incident, said to have occurred Thursday evening, is said to have sparked tension in the community and other parts of Jos metropolis.

  • Published:
play

Unknown gunmen have killed a family of nine in the Nigerian city of Jobs, authorities say.

The incident, said to have occurred Thursday evening, is said to have sparked tension in the community and other parts of Jos metropolis.

play

 

READ MORE: Girl cuts tongue in half to look like an alien

The gunmen, according to the police, took advantage of a downpour Thursday night to launch the attack, leading to the killing of nine members of the fame family.

“Yesterday at about 10.p.m, our Plateau Control Room received a distress call that there were sporadic gunshots at Rukuba Road, a community opposite Kowa Hotel, Jos," the state police command spokesperson, DSP Terna Tyopev, said.

play

 

He continued: "We immediately mobilised our patrol team to the scene of crime. The gunmen, who took advantage of the night rains to attack residents, were later chased away from the area by the combined team of the Police and men Operation Safe Haven (STF), a military task force. Some people were rescued while some persons lost their lives as a result of the attack and others sustained injuries of various degrees."

The police spokesman said the injured were rushed to Bingham University Teaching Hospital, Jos, where they are receiving treatment.

play

 

READ MORE: This lighter is meant for 18 and above

He also said investigation to unravel those behind the crime has commenced.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

'Sakawa'? Landlord discovers coffin and idols in tenants’ room 'Sakawa'? Landlord discovers coffin and idols in tenants’ room
Unfathomable! “She pulled my penis” – 35-year-old wee smoker defiles girl, 10 Unfathomable! “She pulled my penis” – 35-year-old wee smoker defiles girl, 10
Strange! Girl cuts tongue in half to look like an alien Strange! Girl cuts tongue in half to look like an alien
Abomination! Gospel musician survives gang rape by his gay manager and friends Abomination! Gospel musician survives gang rape by his gay manager and friends
Unfortunate! HIV/AIDS patient infects neighbour’s baby after breastfeeding it Unfortunate! HIV/AIDS patient infects neighbour’s baby after breastfeeding it
Smoking: This lighter is meant for 18 and above
Smoking This lighter is meant for 18 and above

Recommended Videos

Unfortunate: Woman bites off husbands tongue, says he's too ugly Unfortunate Woman bites off husbands tongue, says he's too ugly
Unbelievable! Best friends fight in church as pastor says one is the other’s enemy Unbelievable! Best friends fight in church as pastor says one is the other’s enemy
Strange!!! This woman says she gives birth every year without having sex Strange!!! This woman says she gives birth every year without having sex



Top Articles

1 Smoking This lighter is meant for 18 and abovebullet
2 Video Ghanaians force Chinese man to pick up his own POO in the gardenbullet
3 Club Wahala Man ignores "thirsty" girl at the clubbullet
4 Pathetic Porn star narrates how and why she joined the ‘trade’bullet
5 Illegal Chinese man caught defecating in the openbullet
6 Bougie This ridiculous Instagram challenge is for rich peoplebullet
7 Weird Talents Man dances with his penis to Afrobeatsbullet
8 New Scam Alert! Naija scammers make Ghana Circle swindlers...bullet
9 Abomination! Gospel musician survives gang rape by his...bullet
10 New Beer Machine Finger to get beer from breastbullet

Related Articles

'Sakawa'? Landlord discovers coffin and idols in tenants’ room
Unfathomable! “She pulled my penis” – 35-year-old wee smoker defiles girl, 10
Strange! Girl cuts tongue in half to look like an alien
Abomination! Gospel musician survives gang rape by his gay manager and friends
Unfortunate! HIV/AIDS patient infects neighbour’s baby after breastfeeding it
Smoking This lighter is meant for 18 and above
Pathetic Porn star narrates how and why she joined the ‘trade’
Bougie This ridiculous Instagram challenge is for rich people
Brutality Soldiers assault 38-year-old man over prostitute
Club Wahala Man ignores "thirsty" girl at the club

Top Videos

1 Video This video of young lesbian couple trends on social mediabullet
2 Unbelievable! Best friends fight in church as pastor says one is the...bullet
3 Who Watches The Journalist? Journalist caught on CCTV camera having...bullet
4 Hilarious! Bridesmaid’s ‘killer’ twerking forces pastor to stop...bullet
5 Strange!!! This woman says she gives birth every year without...bullet
6 Strange! This woman says she gives birth every year without...bullet
7 Hilarious! 2 university students fight over ‘sakawa’ boyfriendbullet
8 Video Corpse refuses to be buried, leads villagers to its...bullet
9 Unfortunate Woman bites off husbands tongue, says he's...bullet
10 Unthinkable! Togo is a no-go area for robbers, this...bullet

Filla

WorldRemit: Future Stars youth football coaching programme sees 6 finalist battle it out for the public vote
WorldRemit Future Stars youth football coaching programme sees 6 finalist battle it out for the public vote
File Photo
Brutality Soldiers assault 38-year-old man over prostitute
Guy forgets ring for public proposal in an awkward situation
Village People Guy forgets ring for public proposal in an awkward situation
Woman bites off husbands tongue, says he's too ugly
Video Woman bites off husbands tongue, says he's too ugly
X
Advertisement