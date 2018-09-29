Family of 9 wiped out by gunmen

news

Unknown gunmen have killed a family of nine in the Nigerian city of Jobs, authorities say.

The incident, said to have occurred Thursday evening, is said to have sparked tension in the community and other parts of Jos metropolis.

The gunmen, according to the police, took advantage of a downpour Thursday night to launch the attack, leading to the killing of nine members of the fame family.

“Yesterday at about 10.p.m, our Plateau Control Room received a distress call that there were sporadic gunshots at Rukuba Road, a community opposite Kowa Hotel, Jos," the state police command spokesperson, DSP Terna Tyopev, said.

He continued: "We immediately mobilised our patrol team to the scene of crime. The gunmen, who took advantage of the night rains to attack residents, were later chased away from the area by the combined team of the Police and men Operation Safe Haven (STF), a military task force. Some people were rescued while some persons lost their lives as a result of the attack and others sustained injuries of various degrees."

The police spokesman said the injured were rushed to Bingham University Teaching Hospital, Jos, where they are receiving treatment.

He also said investigation to unravel those behind the crime has commenced.