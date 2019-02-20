The practice of some criminally minded people engaging in printing of counterfeit monies is on the rise, though police have been cracking down on some of them.

Recently, when a certain student in the Western region of Ghana allegedly faked his own kidnapping to extort money from his parents, his reason was to buy a particular ink for printing fake money.

Now, a video circulating on social media shows a group of unidentified people printing out fake Ghana Cedi notes of various denominations.

Although they deliberately disguised their identities, the video shows a hand putting some white hard papers cut in the shape and size of the Ghana currency into a printing machine.

A few minutes after feeding the machine with a number of the papers, it then ejected Ghana currencies of different values which look so genuine that hardly would anyone notice anything wrong with them.

Watch the video below: