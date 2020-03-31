The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi who has seen no end in sight for the deadly virus any time soon has asked God to take his life as a sacrifice to save the world.

He has offered himself to be inflicted with the virus so the rest of the world can be free.

The monarch said this in a video that has been circulating online.

While sitting on his throne, the traditional ruler said a prayer regarding coronavirus. He then asked that the coronavirus should come to him and leave the rest of the world alone.

“I’m not king, God is King. You created everything,” he said in the video, declaring that he is laying his body down as God instructed him.

Some days before the mind-blowing offer, the king issued a spiritual warrant of arrest for COVID-19, according to Gistreel.com.

