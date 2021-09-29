“I wanted to use my share of the money to start business” – Arrested kidnapper explains

The suspect reportedly finished secondary school at Government Day Secondary School, Rimin Zayam with a good WASSCE result but couldn’t further his studies because of lack of money.

He decided to start his own business but had no money and his father was not in a position to help, according to him.

He then joined a kidnapping gang and their first victim paid N500,000 ransom before they released him.

Unfortunately for him, before he could even use his share of N60,000 to start the business, he got arrested.

“I was arrested and brought to the Police headquarters because I am a kidnapper. This is my first time and we only kidnapped one person. We have released him after the payment of N500,000 ransom.

“We were four that did the operation. And I was given N60,000 as my share from the proceeds. Our boss and our friend escaped and we were arrested. I wanted to use my share of the money to start a business.

“I had a provision store at Rimin Zayam town (in Toro Local Government Area of Bauchi State). But along the line, I lost my business capital.

“So, someone enticed me to go into kidnapping so that I can get the capital to go back to business. Although I told him that I was scared because my father had warned me not to touch anything that did not belong to me.

“I asked my father to give me the capital to start the business, but he told me that he didn’t have the money and I felt I should go into kidnapping to raise the money,” he said.

Muhammad Aliyu who claimed to have regretted venturing into kidnapping advised the public against the criminal act.

“I want to use this medium to also warn those who have the intention of getting involved in this kind of crime that they should not because it is not good value nor an honorable thing.

“And, if you start this, you’ll get the money but you won’t be able to account for how you spend it.