I'm afraid of karma as my wedding is next month; I've been sleeping with best friend’s husband – Lady

Andreas Kamasah

A lady who has confessed to sleeping with her best friend’s husband is seeking advice on how to escape karma as her marriage is scheduled for next month.

A really sad woman
A really sad woman

According to her, although she knew she was wickedly posing danger to her friend’s marriage, she was doing it carefully and did not prevent her husband from loving her.

In a letter to a relationship blogger, she trivialized her backstabbing of her best friend by saying “it is just sex”.

At the time she was neck-deep in having sex with her friend’s husband, she didn’t think it was wrong but as her marriage is just next month, she fears “karma will hit me so bad”.

She is in a state of dilemma as to whether to involuntarily confess to her friend and then go ahead with her marriage, or just call everything off because she must avoid karma at all cost.

“I know you won’t judge me so advise me. I am getting married next month but I have been sleeping with my best friend’s husband, am afraid that karma will hit me so bad, should I confess to my friend before the wedding or I should just call the relationship off. Note it is just sex, I have never stopped him from loving his wife my friend,” the worried lady wrote to the relationship blogger.

Our drinking water is causing teenage pregnancy; it makes men & women sexually active – DCE reveals

Woman asked to kill baby, husband vanished saying: "Send it back to the devil you got it from" (video)

