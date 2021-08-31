I'm afraid of karma as my wedding is next month; I've been sleeping with best friend’s husband – Lady

In a letter to a relationship blogger, she trivialized her backstabbing of her best friend by saying “it is just sex”.

At the time she was neck-deep in having sex with her friend’s husband, she didn’t think it was wrong but as her marriage is just next month, she fears “karma will hit me so bad”.

She is in a state of dilemma as to whether to involuntarily confess to her friend and then go ahead with her marriage, or just call everything off because she must avoid karma at all cost.

“I know you won’t judge me so advise me. I am getting married next month but I have been sleeping with my best friend’s husband, am afraid that karma will hit me so bad, should I confess to my friend before the wedding or I should just call the relationship off. Note it is just sex, I have never stopped him from loving his wife my friend,” the worried lady wrote to the relationship blogger.