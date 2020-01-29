The young Nigerian man identified as Anderson told his girlfriend to look for another man who is capable of raising the high bride price, wondering if her family intended to sell her off to him.

An excerpt from the said list posted on social media shows figures as high as One Hundred and Fifty Thousand(150,000N) for the mother-in-law alone which its equivalence to cedis is Ghc 2295.94.

A WhatsApp chat between Anderson and his girlfriend shows the lady trying to persuade him to change his mind.

