Efful-Etteh, a resident of Cape Coast and DSTV installer has underscored the above assertion by leaving his bride, family and friends at his own wedding venue to fix a DSTV for a client.

Reports say the groom was on his way to his white wedding when he received a call from a client cherished client and he found no reason, not even the wedding ceremony to disappoint the cherished customer.

Guess what! The man left his wife-to-be, family, and friends waiting for him at the church while he makes a stopover to install the DSTV before finally proceeding to his wedding.

It is not clear what kind of a client he had to attend to at all costs even on his wedding day and how special the said client is to him.

A video of Efful-Etteh climbing a ladder and fixing the DSTV for his client was posted to social media and it has garnered a lot of traction.

Watch the video below: