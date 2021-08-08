RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Filla

Man takes female friend to construction site & used her as labourer after she asked for money

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah

A man suspected to be a core executive member of the Stingy Men Association (SMA) has lived up to the tenets of the association.

Man takes female friend to construction site & used her as labourer after she asked for money
Man takes female friend to construction site & used her as labourer after she asked for money

The man took his female friend to a construction site and used her as a labourer after she asked him for financial assistance which she said she needed urgently.

Recommended articles

Instead of treating the female friend’s request with alacrity, the Nigerian man decided to teach her how to fish rather than give her fish; he made her go through the money-making process before he eventually gave it to her.

The female friend identified as Paris Oma on Facebook took to her page to share her experience and photos of her holding a shovel and pushing a wheelbarrow loaded with gravel.

According to her, the man she refers to as a best friend made her appreciate how hard it is to come by money, just by that single day’s experience he made her go through.

READ ALSO: Old currencies: Hot cake for spiritual matters

“I asked my male bestie to find me something (money) He told me he doesn’t have and I insisted he must so he told me to come to his working place so he could give me. I never knew he had planned to give me a shovel to work.

I worked for 1 hr and gave me 2k — — I nearly fainted Omor e no easy oh PhotoCredit: Bestie,” Paris Oma captioned the photos of her sweating at a construction site to earn money she needed urgently.

Man takes female friend to construction site & used her as labourer after she asked for money
Man takes female friend to construction site & used her as labourer after she asked for money Man takes female friend to construction site & used her as labourer after she asked for money Pulse Ghana
All you need to know about Dr. Michael Obeng, famous plastic surgeon who helped Gorilla Glue girl

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Ghanaian vlogger screams as lady attends to him at Himba village where visitors are given sex (video)

Ghanaian vlogger screams as woman attends to him at Himba where visitors are welcomed with sex

Van Vicker drops stunning family portraits to mark 44th birthday (PHOTOS)

Van Vicker and his family

Dr. Nartey must be arrested – Late Bernard Nyarko's caretaker drops secrets about his death (video)

Dr. Nartey must be arrested – Late actor Bernard Nyarko’s caretaker speaks about his death

I spent one year in American jail for drug trafficking – Veteran actress Kumiwaa

I spent one year in American jail for drug trafficking – Veteran actress Kumiwaa