Man takes female friend to construction site & used her as labourer after she asked for money

Instead of treating the female friend’s request with alacrity, the Nigerian man decided to teach her how to fish rather than give her fish; he made her go through the money-making process before he eventually gave it to her.

The female friend identified as Paris Oma on Facebook took to her page to share her experience and photos of her holding a shovel and pushing a wheelbarrow loaded with gravel.

According to her, the man she refers to as a best friend made her appreciate how hard it is to come by money, just by that single day’s experience he made her go through.

“I asked my male bestie to find me something (money) He told me he doesn’t have and I insisted he must so he told me to come to his working place so he could give me. I never knew he had planned to give me a shovel to work.

I worked for 1 hr and gave me 2k — — I nearly fainted Omor e no easy oh PhotoCredit: Bestie,” Paris Oma captioned the photos of her sweating at a construction site to earn money she needed urgently.