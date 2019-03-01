According to tuko.co.ke, Jacinta Nzilani who made headlines after openly coming out as a lesbian has given out more details about her lover and their lives.

She is reported as saying in an interview with Kenya-based Radio Jambo that her partner is mature and gives her attention as and when she needs her.

''God gave me someone who I am happy to be with. I love her because she is mature, and she understands me as well. I have been with her for a year and I would love to marry her although we have not discussed it yet. You know it's a process with the Kenyan constitution, but when the time comes, maybe we will talk about marriage,'' Jacinta said.

READ ALSO: My husband stormed my office to have sex, I shouted for help, he threw the wedding ring on the floor and left - Ghanaian woman

Reports say she appeared at the Milimani Law courts on Friday, February 22, in solidarity with lesbians, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) community which filed a petition requesting the court to scrap Sections 162 and 165 of the Kenyan Penal Code which criminalises gay sex.

It is unclear how Jacinta will be able to double being a lesbian and her evangelism, knowing very well how Christians frown on homosexuality? Now that she has publicly declared her sexual orientation, one can only wait to see how her church will relate to her going forward.

She is a mother of three, and her partner who she intends to get married to, also has two children.

''Her two children have accepted me, my daughters too have accepted her,'' Jacinta added.