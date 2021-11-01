NABCO beneficiary narrates how he used GHC700 allowance to turn his life around

In a Twitter post, the NABCO recruit said that he knew the programme was not permanent, so he made up his mind to sacrifice and build a good source of income for himself out of the little stipend.

He spoke about how he now owns a barbering shop at Kasoa Brigade Junction which is a daily source of income from his monthly allowance.

He went further to recount how he managed to attend a driving school and has a license which he uses to work as an Uber or Bolt driver, also from the same GHC700 stipend.

Although @BigbloodyRalph admitted that the allowance is nothing to write home about, he said he had to suspend buying clothes, shoes and expensive phones to be able to achieve this feat.

He said although some fellow beneficiaries might leave the programme with nothing to fall back on, he has managed to make lemonade out of a lemon.

His revelation follows a post by TV3 morning show co-host Berla Mundi on her Twitter page seeking to have some of the NABCO recruits appear on the station’s Morning Show to share their experiences.

“I need some NABCO beneficiaries on @tv3newday tomorrow to share their experiences the policy’s impact on them,” Berla wrote, asking: “Anyone?”

However, some followers of Berla Mundi have expressed doubts in @BigbloodyRalph's story, saying it is completely impossible to accomplish all that he claimed to have used the NABCO allowance for unless he has another source of income in addition.

NABCO is a government initiative to address graduate unemployment to solve social problems.