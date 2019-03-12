A showy couple who apparently forgot where they were, decided to hold their marriage proposal in a shopping mall, just as it is common here in Africa, but they ended up at the police station.

Photos and a video of the unnamed couple holding the colourful event in the said shopping mall in Arak, the capital of Markazi Province, Iran prior to their widely condemned arrest have been making the rounds online.

In the video, the young man is seen standing in a heart-shaped ring of flower petals next to colourful balloons before asking whether his lover would marry him, to which she said “yes”.

Although nothing raunchy was reported to have occurred at the event, deputy police chief in Arak, told the Shahrvand daily that it is unacceptable for the young couple “to do whatever is common in other places of the world and disregard mores, culture and religion” of Iran, reports say.

Answering questions regarding the propriety of the arrest, Mostafa Norouzi said the couple’s “offence is very clear and there is no need for explanation”.

Meanwhile, Lawyer Isa Amini, head of the Tehran Bar Association has condemned the arrest, saying it is baseless.

The couple have since been granted bail, and it is not clear what fate awaits them.

Watch video of the proposal below: