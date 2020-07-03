In a notice the hospital issued to its staff, it said Dr. Kisser died on Thursday, July 2, 2020.

“We regret to inform all staff of the passing of our consultant surgeon, Dr. Richard Kisser. The sad event occurred on Thursday 2nd of July 2020 at the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) where he was receiving treatment for COV1D-19 complications. May his soul rest in perfect peace,” the facility noted.

He joins the Rector of the Ghana College of Physicians and Surgeons, Professor Jacob Plange-Rhule and hundreds of other health professionals who have died of the coronavirus.

Read the notice below: