However, a medical doctor has said that the time for being too economical has got to come to an end, unless you want to contract Sexually Transmitted Diseases including the dreadful HIV.

Doctor Victor-Bryan Nwala from Nigeria said women are more at risk of contracting STDs as a result of the ‘poverty induced’ use of saliva as lubricant.

The doctor resorted to his Twitter page to write:

“Saliva is not a lubricant!

“Saliva is not a lubricant!!

“Saliva is not a lubricant!!!

“Saliva is not a lubricant!!!!

“Do not use it during sexual intercourse.

“I hope u understand this.

“The bacteria in saliva are very different than the bacteria in your vagina,” Saliva also contains digestive enzymes that break down food. When you introduce these bacteria and enzymes into your vagina

the result can upset your vaginal microbiome and leave you susceptible to developing a yeast infection or bacterial vaginosis.

“Any STI in the throat or mouth can be transmitted to the genitals through saliva,” In other words, if your partner has an active herpes lesion for example, using their spit to make things slick could leave you with genital herpes.

This scenario happens more than you might think—and it’s the most common way genital herpes is contracted. Even if you don’t see a cold sore on or around their mouth, the virus can still be transmissible.

“Herpes can present with blisters or sores, but it can also present asymptomatically,”

Herpes isn’t the only oral STI you could contract. “Gonorrhea, chlamydia, HPV, syphilis, and trichomoniasis can also all be transmitted to the genitals through saliva,” And like herpes, these infections may not have any symptoms.

“Using saliva as lube provides a perfect storm to alter the vaginal or anal ecosystem enough to trigger one of these infections.”

Well, a word to the wise is enough.