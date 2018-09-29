news

A woman has called out her husband's mistress on social media platform Twitter by publishing her unclad pictures.

The Nigerian wife released the nude photos of her husband's mistress for constantly shading her on Twitter while sleeping with her husband.

Olori Ajoke, who knew her husband was having an affair with Tobby Pearl, kept quiet about it until Tobby came to her tweets to begin dropping subliminal tweets.

Olori Ajoke had retweeted a tweet that said: "Real woman date one man. Real woman fuck one man. Real woman stay loyal to one man. Real woman sucks one man's dick. "

And Tobby Pearl replied saying: "But the real women's men be dating all the girls. Let me just kpim."

Pearl's replied angered the mother of one who released the nudes Tobby sent to her husband.

She also revealed in her tweets that her husband has been made to pay the price for his infidelity and she doesn't owe him her loyalty anymore.

She added that the only people she owes loyalty to are the people who are loyal to her.

Meanwhile a Twitter user said he has reported Ajoke to Twitter for revenge porn and urged other to do same.

The incident has drawn debate among Twitter users in Nigeria.

I can imagine what the wife is going through any young lady sleeping with a married man sending nudes, God will disgrace you publicly, a Twitter user said.

Another wrote: "This doesn’t make one bit of sense but I’m more surprised that people are supporting this based on drama."