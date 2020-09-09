The Kenyan lady identified as Dorcas Jepkemoi Chumba was reveling with her lover Benjamin Kazungu in Nandi County when the unfortunate incident happened.

Reports say she got swept away on Sunday afternoon while her fiancé was using her phone to take pictures of her.

Woman falls to death while taking pictures during a date with her fiancé

Speaking about the incident, traumatised Kazungu said that he had taken his girlfriend out for a picnic at the famous falls where they had longed to hang out.

His efforts to rescue Dorcas Jepkemoi Chumba from the raging waters proved futile.

“The tragedy indeed took place and we have come to accept that Chumba is no more. We are, however, requesting for help to retrieve the body and give her a befitting send-off,” the deceased’s brother Victor Kiptoo is quoted as saying.