10 of the world’s most dangerous fish

These dangerous fish, found in various environments, from freshwater rivers to the vast oceans, have developed various ways to protect themselves and hunt their prey.

Here are ten of the world’s most dangerous fish, known for their venom, sharp teeth, and aggressive behaviour.

1. Electric eel

Pulse Nigeria

The electric eel is capable of generating powerful electric shocks of up to 600 volts. These shocks are used to stun prey and can be strong enough to harm humans, potentially leading to drowning if the victim is in water at the time​

2. Great white shark

Pulse Nigeria

The great white shark is one of the most well-known and feared predators in the ocean. Found in coastal waters worldwide, these sharks are responsible for numerous unprovoked attacks on humans. With powerful jaws and sharp teeth, a bite from a great white can be fatal, especially if the shark returns for a second bite​.

3. Moray eel

Pulse Nigeria

Moray eels are often found hiding in crevices in tropical and subtropical reefs. They have strong, sharp teeth and can deliver vicious bites if provoked. While they typically attack only when disturbed, their bites can cause severe injuries and infections​.

4. Pufferfish

Pulse Nigeria

Pufferfish, also known as fugu in Japan, contain a potent toxin called tetrodotoxin. This poison is 1,200 times more deadly than cyanide and can cause paralysis and death. Despite this, pufferfish is considered a delicacy in Japan, but it must be prepared by specially trained chefs to avoid poisoning.

5. Boxfish

Pulse Nigeria

Boxfish release a toxin called ostracitoxin through their skin when threatened. This toxin can break down red blood cells and is harmful to other fish and humans nearby. While not as deadly as pufferfish, handling or consuming boxfish can be dangerous.

6. Candiru

Pulse Nigeria

The candiru, or toothpick fish, is a small, parasitic catfish found in the Amazon River. Despite its tiny size, the candiru is notorious for its habit of entering the urethras of humans and animals. Once inside, it erects its spines, causing extreme pain and potential health complications​​.

7. Stonefish

Pulse Nigeria

Stonefish are the most venomous fish in the world. Found in the shallow waters of the Indo-Pacific, their venomous spines can cause excruciating pain, paralysis, and even death if not treated promptly. Stonefish are masters of camouflage, often blending in with their surroundings on the ocean floor​.

8. Piranha

Pulse Nigeria

Piranhas are infamous for their razor-sharp teeth and aggressive feeding behaviour. Found in South American rivers and lakes, they usually attack in groups, making quick work of their prey. While they rarely attack humans, when they do, the results can be severe.

9. Tigerfish

Pulse Nigeria

Tigerfish, known for their ferocious nature and sharp teeth, inhabit African rivers and lakes. They are aggressive predators and have been known to attack humans on rare occasions. Their powerful jaws and sharp teeth can inflict serious injuries​​.

10. Bull shark

Pulse Nigeria

Bull sharks are highly aggressive and often found in shallow, warm waters where humans swim. They have a high tolerance for freshwater, allowing them to travel far up rivers. Bull sharks are responsible for many attacks on humans, and their powerful bites can be deadly​​.

