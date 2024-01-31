2 out of 10 married men in Ghana cheat on their wives- GSS reveals

The state of extramarital relationships among Ghanaian men

A startling revelation from the survey is that 17.5% of married Ghanaian men engage in extramarital relationships.

This translates to about two out of every ten married men having more than one sexual partner outside their marriage.

The data further breaks down to show that 18.4% of these married men have been sexually active with individuals other than their spouses.

The prevalence of multiple sexual partners isn’t limited to married men; it extends to 18.7% among those who are divorced, separated, or widowed, with a significant 69.9% admitting to sexual intercourse outside marriage.

Youth sexual behavior

The survey also casts a spotlight on the younger demographic. Approximately 10% of men aged 15-24 in Ghana are reported to have multiple sexual partners, with a substantial 35.2% engaging in sexual activities outside of a committed relationship.

This data points towards a trend of risky sexual behaviors among the youth, which poses significant challenges in terms of public health and societal norms.

Female sexual behavior and HIV risks

The situation is equally complex among young women. Despite high awareness levels, with 79% of young women recognizing that consistent condom use can reduce HIV risk, there's a stark contrast in behavior.

Alarmingly, 80% of females aged 15-24 are involved in sexual activities without using condoms. This discrepancy between knowledge and practice is a critical area of concern, especially considering the HIV/AIDS statistics.

HIV/AIDS prevalence: A gendered perspective

The Ghana AIDS Commission's 2022 data adds another layer to this complex picture. Females constitute two-thirds of the total new HIV infections in the country.

In the 2022 National and Sub-National HIV/AIDS estimates and projections for Ghana, out of 16,574 new HIV infections, females accounted for 10,927 cases, while males represented 5,647 cases.

This gender disparity in HIV infection rates highlights the need for targeted interventions that address the specific vulnerabilities and behaviors of women in the context of HIV/AIDS.

These findings from the 2022 Ghana Demographic and Health Survey underline the urgent need for comprehensive sexual health education and effective intervention strategies.

There's a clear gap between awareness and behavior, especially among the youth and women, which must be bridged to combat the spread of HIV/AIDS and other sexually transmitted infections.