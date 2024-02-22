ADVERTISEMENT
How abstaining from sex affects a man's body

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

In a society where sexual activity is often discussed openly and frequently, the choice of abstinence can seem like a road less traveled.

Effects of abstinence [Photo: Alex Green]

However, for various reasons, some men choose to abstain from sexual activity for periods of their life.

This decision, personal and sometimes complex, can have several effects on a man's body. Let's explore what happens when a man decides to take a hiatus from sexual activities.

Emotional and psychological well-being

Firstly, abstinence can have a profound impact on a man's emotional and psychological health. Contrary to popular belief, making a conscious decision to abstain can lead to increased self-esteem and a sense of control over one's life choices.

It can also reduce the stress associated with sexual relationships, including the worry over STIs and unplanned pregnancies.

However, it's important to note that this experience varies widely among individuals. Some may find abstinence challenging and feel feelings of loneliness or frustration, highlighting the importance of a supportive social circle and healthy outlets for emotional expression.

Physical health changes

On the physical side, abstinence does not lead to any serious health issues. In fact, it eliminates the risk of sexually transmitted infections (STIs), which is a significant benefit.

However, some men might experience physiological changes, such as an increase or decrease in libido, or changes in erectile function due to the lack of sexual activity.

It's crucial to understand that these changes are typically temporary and resolve with time or the resumption of sexual activity.

Impact on prostate health

The impact of abstinence on prostate health has been a topic of discussion among health professionals.

Some studies suggest that regular ejaculation may reduce the risk of prostate cancer, although the evidence is not definitive.

It's worth noting, though, that abstinence does not directly lead to poor prostate health. Maintaining a healthy lifestyle, including regular exercise and a balanced diet, remains essential for prostate and overall health.

Choosing abstinence is a personal decision that can have various effects on a man's body and mind.

While it can lead to certain physical and emotional changes, it also offers benefits like reduced risk of STIs and the opportunity for personal growth.

Like any lifestyle choice, it's important to consider the reasons behind this decision and ensure that it aligns with one's values and life circumstances

