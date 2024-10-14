5 foods that keep your stomach full for longer

It can be frustrating, especially if you’re trying to manage your weight or stick to a healthy eating plan.

One way to avoid those frequent hunger pangs is by choosing foods that keep you full for longer. These foods satisfy your hunger and also provide the right nutrients your body needs to stay energised throughout the day.

1. Oats

Oats are a great choice for breakfast because they are packed with fibre. Fibre helps slow down digestion, meaning you feel full for a longer time. Oats contain a type of fibre called beta-glucan, which not only keeps you full but also helps regulate your blood sugar levels. This means you won’t experience those sudden drops in energy that can make you feel hungry. You can enjoy oats in many ways—whether it’s oatmeal, overnight oats, or adding them to smoothies.

2. Eggs

Eggs are another food that can keep you satisfied for hours. They are rich in protein, which is known to help keep hunger at bay. Protein takes longer to break down in your stomach compared to carbohydrates, so you feel fuller for longer. Eggs are also incredibly versatile—you can boil, scramble, or make an omelette, and pair them with veggies for an even more filling meal. Whether you eat them for breakfast or lunch, eggs are a simple and affordable way to stay full and energised throughout the day.

3. Avocados

Avocados are not only delicious but also great at keeping you full. They are packed with healthy fats that take longer to digest, helping you feel full and satisfied. The fibre in avocados also adds to their filling effect. You can add avocado to your salads, spread it on toast, or even eat it as is. While avocados are higher in calories compared to other fruits, the healthy fats they provide are essential for your body and help keep you fuller for longer.

4. Lentils

Lentils are a type of legume high in fibre and protein, making them incredibly filling. The combination of fibre and protein helps slow down digestion and keeps you full for hours. Lentils are also low in calories but rich in nutrients like iron and magnesium. Plus, they’re a great plant-based protein source for those who prefer a vegetarian or vegan diet.

5. Greek yoghurt

Greek yoghurt is thicker and creamier than regular yoghurt because it has been strained to remove excess liquid. This process leaves Greek yoghurt with a higher protein content, which helps you feel full longer. It’s also a good source of probiotics, which support gut health. Pair Greek yoghurt with fruits, nuts, or a drizzle of honey for a satisfying snack or breakfast that will keep your hunger at bay for hours. Just be sure to choose plain, unsweetened versions to avoid added sugars.