5 of the most isolated places on earth

These remote locations are surrounded by breathtaking natural beauty, yet they come with their challenges and surprises. Imagine living in a place where the nearest neighbour is hundreds or even thousands of miles away.

It might sound daunting to some, but these isolated places provide a sanctuary for those looking to disconnect and find peace.

Here are some of the most isolated places on Earth:

1. Tristan Da Cunha, South Atlantic Ocean

Tristan Da Cunha holds the title of the most remote inhabited island in the world. Located in the South Atlantic Ocean, this volcanic island is about 1,750 miles from Cape Town, South Africa. Home to only 238 residents, the community here lives a simple life based on farming, fishing, and selling stamps. The island has no airport, so the only way to reach it is by a six-day boat trip from South Africa.

2. Pitcairn Islands, Southern Pacific Ocean

The Pitcairn Islands are a group of four volcanic islands, with Pitcairn Island being the only inhabited one. Situated in the Southern Pacific Ocean, this island has a population of just around 50 people. These residents are descendants of the mutineers from the famous ship, the HMS Bounty, and their Tahitian companions. The island's rugged terrain and limited resources pose challenges, but the community has managed to adapt and thrive.

3. Easter Island, Chile

Easter Island, also known as Rapa Nui, is one of the world's most mysterious and remote places. Located over 2,200 miles off the coast of Chile, this island is famous for its nearly 900 giant stone statues called moai. The island is home to less than 8,000 people who live in one of the most isolated inhabited places on Earth. Despite its remoteness, Easter Island attracts numerous visitors each year, eager to see the iconic statues and explore the island's rich cultural history.

4. Devon Island, Canada

Devon Island in Canada’s Nunavut Territory is the largest uninhabited island on Earth, often referred to as Mars on Earth due to its barren, rocky landscape. Though uninhabited, it serves as a research site for NASA, simulating Mars missions. The island’s Haughton impact crater is a focal point for these studies. The harsh, cold environment and the island’s isolation make it an ideal location for such research, giving scientists valuable insights into how humans might survive on Mars.

5. Kerguelen Islands, Southern Indian Ocean

The Kerguelen Islands, also known as the Desolation Islands, are located in the southern Indian Ocean. This French territory comprises about 300 islands, with Grande Terre being the largest. There are no permanent residents, but a small group of scientists lives on the islands throughout the year, conducting research. The islands are so remote that the only way to reach them is by ship, which makes the journey just four times a year.

The rugged landscape and harsh weather conditions make these islands one of the most isolated places on Earth.