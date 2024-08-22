5 richest churches in the world

There are many reasons why a church might become wealthy. For one, individual church members contribute funds, which the church then uses for investments that yield returns.

Additionally, churches are exempt from paying taxes, so they retain all gifts and endowments they receive.

Richest churches in the world

1. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Commonly referred to as the LDS or Mormon Church, this is one of the wealthiest religious institutions in the world.

According to The Widow's Mite, the church's overall wealth expectedly reached a record high of roughly $265 billion in 2023, an increase of nearly $29 billion from the previous year.

2. Catholic Church in Australia

The Catholic Church of Australia is one of the oldest religious institutions in the country. An inquiry by the Australian Broadcasting Corporation estimated its wealth at around $30 billion.

Following a Fairfax report, there have been calls to reexamine the Catholic Church's tax-exempt status.

3. Seventh-day Adventists

While Adventists believe in the imminent Second Coming of Jesus Christ, they have accumulated significant wealth on earth.

According to The Conversation, the church is worth $15.6 billion and operates a publishing house, broadcasting system, and food factories.

4. Vatican Church

According to The Times, bankers estimate the Vatican's wealth to be between $10 billion and $15 billion.

Italian stockholdings alone total $1.6 billion, representing 15% of the value of listed shares on the Italian market. The Vatican has substantial interests in banking, insurance, chemicals, steel, construction, and real estate.

5. Church of England

The Church of England has a significant property portfolio and investments worth £8.3 billion.

According to research by the National Secular Society, the Corporation of Church House is valued at £27 million, the Archbishop's Council at £49 million, the Church Commissioners at £6.7 billion, and the Church of England Pensions Board at £1.2 billion.

The Church owns 16,000 churches and 42 cathedrals, many of which are Grade 1 listed, and has collected £57 million from parishioners.

