However, visiting a newborn comes with certain responsibilities and considerations to ensure the health and comfort of both the baby and the new parents.

5 things you should never do when visiting a newborn

If you’re planning to visit a newborn, here are five important things you should avoid doing so that your visit does not turn around to become an issue for both the parents and the baby:

1. Visiting when you’re sick

The health of a newborn is very fragile, and even a minor illness can have serious consequences for a baby with an undeveloped immune system. If you have a cold, cough, or any other signs of illness, it’s best to postpone your visit.

This also applies if you’ve recently been exposed to someone who is sick. It’s better to wait until you’re completely healthy before meeting the newborn to avoid putting them at risk.

2. Visiting without asking first

New parents are often overwhelmed and sleep-deprived, and they need time to adjust to their new routines. This is why you should ask for permission before visiting to ensure it’s a good time for the family.

Unexpected visits can add unnecessary stress and disrupt the little rest and peace the parents are able to get. Always check in advance to confirm that your visit is welcome and convenient for the family.

3. Expecting to hold the baby right away

While holding a newborn is a special experience, it’s important to remember that the parents may not feel comfortable handing over their baby right away. Some parents prefer to limit who holds their newborn, especially in the first few weeks. Respect their wishes and don’t pressure them into letting you hold the baby.

If you are allowed to hold the newborn, make sure to wash your hands thoroughly beforehand and follow any other guidelines the parents may have.

4. Bringing uninvited guests or children

Visiting a newborn should be a calm and controlled experience, free from the chaos that can come with uninvited guests or children. Bringing along someone the parents weren’t expecting, or showing up with kids who may not understand the need for quiet and gentleness, can be overwhelming.

Always visit alone unless the parents have explicitly invited others or said that it’s okay to bring your children.

5. Staying too long

New parents have a lot on their plate, from feeding and diaper changes to trying to catch up on sleep whenever possible. While they might appreciate your visit, it’s important to keep it short and sweet. Extended visits can tire out both the baby and the parents, even if they don’t say so.

A short, considerate visit is usually more appreciated than a long one. Keep an eye on the time and be mindful of when it’s time to leave. Except if course, you are there to help the parents with chores.

Visiting a newborn is a special occasion, but it requires sensitivity and consideration. By avoiding these common pitfalls, you can ensure that your visit is a positive experience for both the baby and the new parents.