Here are 5 tips to help you stay safe when you order a ride at night

Whether you're heading home after an evening out or simply running a late errand, prioritising your safety should always be your top concern. Here are five lifesaving tips to help you stay secure when ordering a ride at night:
Travelling at night can get scary sometimes, especially when you're relying on a ride service. The risks of late-night journeys are real, and it's crucial to stay vigilant and take extra precautions.
Check the license plate number
Before getting in, go to the back of the car and ensure the vehicle’s license plate matches the one on your ride-hailing app. While you’re at the back, turn on your flashlight to inspect the trunk, especially if it’s a saloon car. This quick check ensures there’s nothing suspicious inside.
Confirm the driver's identity
After checking the car’s details, politely mention the driver’s name and ask them to confirm yours. This step not only verifies their identity but also reassures you that you’re getting into the right vehicle.
Lock the doors immediately
Once inside, lock the doors straight away. Leaving them unlocked, especially when travelling through unfamiliar or high-risk areas, makes you vulnerable to potential threats like theft or worse.
Share your ride details
Use your ride-hailing app’s feature to share your trip details with a trusted friend or family member. They’ll be able to track your journey in real-time, providing an extra layer of security.
Call a friend or pretend to call one
As soon as you get in, call or pretend to call a friend, telling them you’re on your way and expect them to meet you when you arrive. This makes it clear to the driver that someone is expecting you, which can deter any potential harm.
Also, remember to avoid distractions such as being overly engrossed in your phone or listening to loud music.
Keeping alert allows you to notice anything unusual, whether it’s the driver taking a wrong route or any suspicious activity around you. By following these steps, you can make your night rides safer and more secure.