5 unusual ways to live longer

While these are important, there are also some less conventional strategies that can contribute to longevity.

Across different cultures and studies, people have discovered unexpected ways to enhance not just the length of life but also its quality. Here are five unusual yet fascinating ways that can help you live longer and healthier:

1. Laugh more

Laughter can actually help you live longer. Studies have shown that laughter lowers stress levels by reducing the body's production of stress hormones like cortisol. It also improves the immune system, releases endorphins (the body's natural feel-good chemicals), and even improves circulation, which can reduce the risk of heart disease. People who regularly laugh are also more likely to have a positive outlook on life, which has been linked to longevity.

2. Spend time with friends and family

Strong social connections are key to living a longer life. Research has consistently shown that people who maintain close relationships with friends and family have a reduced risk of premature death. Social interactions help reduce stress, lower blood pressure, and boost mental health. Being around loved ones also provides emotional support, a sense of belonging, and purpose, all of which contribute to a longer, healthier life.

3. Take cold showers

Cold exposure, such as taking cold showers, is an unusual but effective way to potentially extend life. Cold showers improve circulation, reduce inflammation, and boost the immune system. Some studies suggest that regular exposure to cold can also stimulate the production of brown fat, a type of fat that helps regulate body temperature and improve metabolism. The shock of cold water may also trigger the release of mood-boosting chemicals like norepinephrine, which can reduce stress and enhance mental clarity.

4. Eat less frequently (intermittent fasting)

Intermittent fasting, which involves cycling between periods of eating and not eating, has gained popularity as an unusual way to improve longevity. Research shows that intermittent fasting can reduce inflammation, enhance brain function, and lower the risk of diseases such as heart disease and diabetes. This practice can also trigger a process called autophagy, where the body cleans out damaged cells and regenerates new ones, potentially slowing down the ageing process.

5. Get a pet

Owning a pet, particularly a dog, has been shown to boost longevity. Pets provide companionship, reduce stress, and encourage physical activity. Dog owners, for instance, tend to be more active since they need to take their pets for walks, which in turn improves heart health and reduces the risk of chronic diseases. Pets also help reduce feelings of loneliness and anxiety, which can have a positive impact on mental and emotional well-being, leading to a longer, more fulfilling life.