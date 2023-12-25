Pulse picks: 7 classy weddings that trended in 2023

No longer confined to the celebration of love, weddings have become platforms for individuals to spotlight their businesses and expand their networks.

Let's delve into the captivating world of the 10 most classy weddings that graced the year 2023.

1. The Shalwedding2023: A fusion of cultures The union of Alvin Okang and Shantel in the Shalwedding2023 was a symphony of Ghanaian and Canadian cultures.

Hosted in breathtaking locations such as the Aburi Gardens and the Peduase Resort, the celebration not only marked a union of love but also witnessed the coronation of the new Ga princess, Vickylextar Okang-Sowah.

2. Agyemang Badu: A footballer's extravaganza Agyemang Badu, the acclaimed footballer, showcased his impeccable taste in a wedding that radiated class and beauty.

The traditional ceremony was a spectacle, with the bride changing over three times, each time adorned in splendid kente cloth.

The white wedding, a display of glamour, added an exclamation mark to this athlete's love story.

3. Eddy Nartey's cultural affair The renowned actor, Eddy Nartey, embarked on a journey of love once again, paying homage to tradition in a culturally rich ceremony.

Having faced the loss of his dear wife two years prior, Nartey's wedding was a testament to the resilience of the human spirit and the power of love.

4. #TimeisDEu2023: A presidential affair Eugene Hagan-Dodoo and Davina's union in #TimeisDEu2023 achieved unparalleled elegance with the esteemed presence of the President of the Republic of Ghana, the Vice President, and the Second Lady.

This wedding not only celebrated love but also became a symbol of unity and prestige.

5. The Antwi Finale: Beauty and elegance unveiled Dina Hamilton's brother, Antwi, sealed the family legacy in a spectacular display of beauty and elegance.

As the last to tie the knot in the family, the wedding earned the hashtag #TheAntwiFinale, capturing the essence of a grand culmination of matrimonial bliss.

6. #TheRoadtoRose: luxury and style unveiled The CEO of Hairsenta, in a grand display of luxury and style, bid farewell to her little sister, Eli, as she embarked on #TheRoadtoRose.

The wedding of Eli and Nadia became a social media sensation, trending for its unparalleled beauty and opulence.

7. #MariRich: Kalybos's surprise Kalybos, in a surprising twist, tied the knot, shocking many who anticipated a union with his screen partner Ahuofepatri.

Instead, she stood by him as his best man, showcasing a heartwarming celebration of friendship and support in all facets of life.

These weddings of 2023 went beyond the conventional celebration of love, transforming into events that captivated audiences with their creativity, glamour, and elegance.

