However, being a responsible dog owner means being prepared to meet your pet's needs.

7 essential items every dog owner should own

Here are seven essential items every dog owner should have to ensure their pet is healthy, happy, and well-cared for:

1. Quality dog food

While dogs eat some human foods, they also have their health requirements, hence as a dog owner, you need to have quality food for your dog. It is best to visit a veterinarian to know the best diet for your dog.

2. Food and water bowls

As a dog owner, you need separate bowls for your dog to use in eating. It is wrong to just throw food on the floor for your dog to eat.

While choosing feeding bowls, it is best to consider stainless steel bowls because they are durable, easy to clean, and don't harbour bacteria.

3. Leash and collar (or harness)

A strong leash and a well-fitting collar or harness are important especially for safe walks and outings. Ensure the collar has an ID tag with your contact information in case your dog gets lost.

A harness is often a better option for smaller breeds or dogs with neck issues.

4. Toys

Another essential item you need to get as a dog owner are toys. Toys are important for mental stimulation and physical exercise. Chew toys, interactive puzzles, and fetch toys keep your dog entertained and prevent boredom-related behaviours.

Choose toys appropriate for your dog's size and chewing strength.

5. Grooming supplies

A vital job that comes with being a dog owner is keeping your dog looking and feeling good and this can be achieved with regular grooming.

Basic supplies include a brush, nail clippers, dog shampoo, and a toothbrush are some grooming items you need. The type of brush and frequency of grooming depend on your dog's coat type.

6. Waste bags

As a dog owner, you also need to always have waste bags handy for clean-up during walks. It's important to pick up after your dog to keep public spaces clean and prevent the spread of diseases.

7. Training kit

Training is crucial for a well-behaved dog. Invest in a good-quality training clicker, treat pouch, and training treats. Consistent training sessions with positive reinforcement help establish good behaviour and strengthen your bond.

In conclusion, being prepared with these essential items ensures you can provide the best care for your dog. Each item contributes to your pet's overall well-being, making your life together enjoyable and fulfilling.

