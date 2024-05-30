7 life skills you need to survive living independently

While it might seem a bit scary, it’s also a great opportunity to grow and become more confident.

Whether you're moving out for college, starting a job, or just ready for a change, here are seven essential life skills you need to make your independent life successful and enjoyable.

1. Cooking

Knowing how to cook is one of the most important skills for living independently. You don’t have to be a master chef, but being able to prepare basic, healthy meals will save you a lot of money and keep you healthy.

Start with simple recipes like pasta, stews, and basic breakfast meals. As you get more comfortable, try new recipes and experiment with different ingredients.

2. Budgeting

Managing your money is important when you're on your own. Budgeting helps you keep track of your income and expenses, ensuring that you don’t spend more than you earn.

Start by listing your monthly income and all your expenses, including rent, groceries, utilities, and fun activities. Use a budgeting app or a simple spreadsheet to help you stay organised. Always remember to save a little money each month for emergencies or future plans.

3. Cleaning

A clean home is a happy home. Learning how to clean and maintain your living space is essential.

This includes regular tasks like washing dishes, doing laundry, vacuuming, and dusting. Keeping your home clean and organised not only makes it a pleasant place to live but also prevents problems like pests and mould.

4. Time management

When you live independently, managing your time is very important. Balancing work, social life, and personal time can be challenging, but good time management skills will help you stay on top of everything. Use a planner or calendar to keep track of appointments, deadlines, and social events.

Prioritise your tasks and avoid procrastination.

5. Basic home repairs

Knowing how to do basic home repairs can save you money and keep your home in good condition. Learn how to fix a leaky faucet, unclog a drain, change a light bulb, and patch small holes in the wall. You can find many tutorials online or ask a handy friend to show you the ropes. Having a basic toolkit with items like a hammer, screwdrivers, and pliers is also a good idea.

6. Self-care

Taking care of yourself is essential for living independently. This means getting enough sleep, eating healthy, exercising, and managing stress. Develop a daily routine that includes time for relaxation and hobbies you enjoy.

Mental health is just as important as physical health, so don’t hesitate to seek help if you’re feeling overwhelmed. Self-care is about making sure you’re in the best shape to handle whatever life throws your way.

7. Communication skills

Good communication skills are vital for building and maintaining relationships. Whether it's talking to your landlord, coworkers, or friends, expressing yourself clearly and listening to others is crucial. Practice active listening, which means paying full attention to the speaker and responding thoughtfully. Don’t be afraid to ask for help or express your needs and boundaries.

