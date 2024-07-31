7 surprising things most people are addicted to

What if we told you these might not just be bad habits – they could be signs of an addiction?

Addiction isn't just about drugs or alcohol. It can be anything that takes over your life and makes it hard to function normally. It can be something fun and harmless at first, but then it slowly starts to control you.

Once you recognise these sneaky habits, you can take back control and find a healthier balance. Here are 7 surprising things most people are secretly addicted to:

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Sugar

Pulse Nigeria

Did you know sugar can act like a drug in your brain? Eating sugary foods releases dopamine, a "feel-good" chemical, making you crave more and more. Suddenly, that daily candy bar you "need" turns into a sugar crash and an afternoon slump.

2. Social media

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

Social media is a great way to connect with friends and family. But have you ever found yourself lost in a social media vortex, mindlessly scrolling through endless feeds? Social media platforms are designed to be addictive, bombarding us with likes, comments, and notifications that trigger our brains' reward system.

Those endless feeds and notifications are designed to keep you engaged, triggering dopamine release and making you want to keep checking back.

3. The news

We all want to stay informed, but a constant news feed can be overwhelming. It's easy to get sucked into a cycle of negativity and feel constantly bombarded with bad news.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

Just like social media, the news can trigger our brain's reward system with a rush of adrenaline or anxiety. Before we know it, we've spent hours glued to the screen, feeling stressed and down.

4. Online shopping

Pulse Nigeria

Retail therapy can be tempting, especially when you find a great deal. But online shopping can be a slippery slope.

ADVERTISEMENT

Just a few clicks and suddenly you have a cart full of things you didn't even know you needed. If you find yourself impulse-buying online regularly, consider setting a budget before shopping, or taking a 24-hour break before completing a purchase to make sure it's something you truly need.

5. Multitasking

Juggling a million things at once feels like a badge of honour in our busy world. But constantly switching between tasks can negatively impact your productivity. It takes time for your brain to refocus, and multitasking can lead to mistakes and stress.

So, what can you do if you recognise some of these habits in yourself? These "addictions" don't have to control you. Here are some tips to break free:

1. Be aware: The first step is acknowledging the behaviour. Once you realise it might be a sneaky addiction, you can start making changes.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Take breaks: Try setting time limits for social media or sugary snacks. Schedule time for other activities to avoid constant engagement.

3. Find alternatives: Replace these habits with healthier ones. Exercise, reading, or spending time with loved ones can all be great substitutes.

4. Seek support: Talk to friends, family, or a therapist if you feel you need help breaking free from these habits.

Pulse Nigeria

It's okay to enjoy the things you like, but be mindful of when they might be taking over. By recognising these sneaky addictions and making some changes, you can take back control and live a happier, more well-rounded life.

ADVERTISEMENT