10 daily habits that cause bad mouth odour even after brushing

Bad breath can be a real nuisance, causing embarrassment and discomfort for both you and those around you. It can also damage your reputation.
Did you know that some every-day habits can lead to bad breath, even if you brush your teeth regularly?
Here are some common habits that might be contributing to your breath problems:
1. Not scrapping your tongue
Most bad mouth odour is caused by having a dirty tongue because bacteria build up on the tongue can cause mouth odour.
If you want to have fresh breath, then use a tongue scraper after brushing.
2. Skipping flossing
Every time you eat, you have to floss your teeth. If you don’t floss, food particles and plaques will build up in your mouth.
Bacteria in the mouth will break down these food particles and cause mouth odour.
3. Using mouthwash instead of brushing your teeth
You may be rushing out and think mouthwash has the same effect as brushing your teeth, but it is just a temporary fix and will end up drying your mouth and causing a bad odour.
4. Not drinking enough water
Dehydration leads to dry mouth, so being properly hydrated is essential since saliva helps wash away odour-causing bacteria.
If you don’t drink enough water, bacteria multiply, causing a stale or unpleasant smell.
5. Not visiting the dentist regularly
You need to see a dentist regularly, even if you don’t have any issues.
The dentist can detect hidden issues like cavities, gum disease, and tartar buildup, all of which can contribute to bad breath.
6. Using a bad toothbrush
Using an old or unclean toothbrush can cause bacteria to be introduced into your mouth. Keep your toothbrush in a clean, dry place and change it every three to four months.
7. Breathing through your mouth
Learn to close your mouth. Breathing through the mouth can lead to dryness, reducing saliva and making it easier for bacteria to flourish.
8. Eating gum and mints
I know you think chewing gum and mints refreshes your breath, but it actually doesn't. Any effect it has is temporary.
The sugars feed bacteria, which in turn produce more odour. Use sugar-free gum and mint.
9. Eating certain food
Avoid strong-smelling foods like garlic, onions, and milk. These can linger in the mouth and digestive system, especially overnight, and cause mouth odour.
10. Not brushing after coffee or smoking
If two things can give you a terrible breath, it’s coffee, cigarettes, and weed since they leave residue.
Coffee and smoking leave residues that bacteria feed on, resulting in bad breath. Rinsing or brushing after can significantly reduce mouth odours.
So, if you're wondering what causes mouth odours, keep an eye out for the above.