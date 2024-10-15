ADVERTISEMENT
3 reasons never to leave your toothbrush in the bathroom

Temi Iwalaiye

Where should your toothbrush be kept?

Remove the toothbrush from the bathroom [thedentalhygienist]
No matter what kind of toothbrush you have, keeping it in a dangerous place like the bathroom could jeopardise dental hygiene.

Research shows that 60% of toothbrushes left in the bathroom contain harmful bacteria like Serratia, Escherichia coli, Giardia, and Salmonellosis.

These bacteria are spread through toilet flushes, causing gastrointestinal diseases. Other studies have found bacteria on sink handles, tiles, doors, and toothbrushes.

Most people keep their toothbrush on or by their toilet sink or in cabinets. Here’s why you need to remove your toothbrush from anywhere in your bathroom:

Bathroom surfaces harbour bacteria even after frequent cleaning with different detergents and disinfectants.

Showering, washing, using the toilet, and brushing your teeth can all cause germs and other microbes to be aerosolised—passed through the air.

These can land on toothbrushes and other surrounding surfaces, making them unsanitary and potentially causing illness.

Bathrooms are often humid, especially without windows.

Placing a toothbrush in a humid room or even a cabinet can promote bacteria and mould growth, potentially causing illness and infection.

If using a holder, rinse it regularly to prevent mould growth. Regularly rinsing the water that drips down the brush can also help prevent mould growth.

Is it okay to keep your toothbrush in the bathroom [allure]
The toilet is where you pee and excrete. Water splashes and airborne particles can contaminate your toothbrush next to the toilet.

This happens when sinks and toilets are near one another in the bathroom, which is usually the case.

So, what should you do? Keep your toothbrush away from the toilet, wash your toothbrush before using it, keep it upright, and use a toothbrush cover.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a senior lifestyle reporter at Pulse Nigeria, specializing in fashion, beauty, research, travel, culture, and food.

