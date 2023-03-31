4 simple ways to make eyelash extensions last longer

How to make your eyelash extensions last longer is always top of mind, If you’re like most lash lovers. You’ve just gotten your lashes done and you’re absolutely thrilled with the results.

We now invite you to use the following tips to extend the life of your beloved extensions. Simply follow these tips:

Sleep on your back

ADVERTISEMENT

It will avoid lashes from getting pulled or dislodged. You can sleep with an eye mask designed for eyelash extensions if you want to sleep in various positions or want to be extra cautious. Because of their contoured design, these eye masks have more space around the eyes so that your eyelash extensions won’t contact the eye mask.

Avoid eyelash curlers and unnecessarily touching

Avoid eyelash curlers and unnecessarily manipulating your lash extensions. Minimal touching is the key. Never try to remove them or reattach them if they come off at home. Let the professional do it.

Avoid waterproof mascara

Avoid waterproof mascara as it is difficult to remove and can dislodge the extension while you try to wash it off.

ADVERTISEMENT

Use an oil-free cleanser