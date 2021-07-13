5 skincare mistakes that can give you acne

You may feel like you’re doing everything you’re supposed to be doing for your skin, but the breakouts still won’t clear up. As it turns out, there’s likely an underlying reason for that.

We have done some research to find out which skincare mistakes may be sabotaging your efforts for healthy and clear skin.

Using makeup wipes

Although makeup wipes themselves are unlikely to cause breakouts, they can leave behind dirt and makeup residue that may lead to acne. Wipes contain alcohol, fragrances, and other ingredients that can dry out the skin. If your skin is sensitive, there is a chance that rubbing will irritate it and cause swelling and inflammation that can block your pores.

Washing your face too much

Cleaning your skin is an essential step in fighting and preventing acne, but over-washing can do exactly the opposite. Dermatologists believe that cleaning the skin too much may upset the balance. Using too many products designed to help dry up excess oil may over-dry your skin and cause your oil glands to produce more oil and more acne breakouts.

Using too many hair products

Some hair care products that help you smooth your hair may also give you acne. Shampoos, conditioners, and styling products can cause different types of acne along your hairline and on your forehead. If these products get on your face, they can block your pores and irritate your skin.

Washing your face in the shower

When showering, people usually use water that is too hot for their skin. Hot water is very irritating to our skin and can damage the skin’s barrier. It can also dissolve and wash away the natural oils on the skin leaving it dry and irritated.

Not cleansing after a workout